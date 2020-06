Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Close the I-17, 19th Ave, and shopping. Nice little place to call home while you rent. This unit features 2 bedrooms with the master having a walk-out deck. Downstairs has the kitchen, great room and half bath. Walk up the stairs to the 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and in the master is a half bath. Easy to take care of back patio that is fenced off the great room. Unit also has a shed with washer and dryer. 1 covered parking and 4 uncovered spots on a first come first serve basis.