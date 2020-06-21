1119 North 35th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Phoenix. New modern touches include new paint, flooring, blinds. Modern updates include a kitchen with new dark cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, and custom tiled backsplash. Beautiful new laminate wood flooring. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage service. Conveniently located near the freeway and just minutes from downtown Phoenix.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (breed restrictions apply). $200 one time admin/tax fee due at move in 6-month lease term. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.