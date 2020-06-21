All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 North 35th Street

1119 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 North 35th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Phoenix. New modern touches include new paint, flooring, blinds. Modern updates include a kitchen with new dark cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, and custom tiled backsplash. Beautiful new laminate wood flooring. Rent includes water, sewer, and garbage service. Conveniently located near the freeway and just minutes from downtown Phoenix.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (breed restrictions apply). $200 one time admin/tax fee due at move in 6-month lease term. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 North 35th Street have any available units?
1119 North 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 North 35th Street have?
Some of 1119 North 35th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 North 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 North 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 North 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 North 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1119 North 35th Street offer parking?
No, 1119 North 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1119 North 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 North 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 North 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1119 North 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 North 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 North 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 North 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 North 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
