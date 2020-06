110 W VICTORIA Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

FULLY FURNISHED !! HIGHLY UP-SCALED UNIT! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RECENTLY UPDATED WITH HIGH END DESIGNER FINISHES! A PATIO HOME QUIETLY NESTLED ON A PRIVATE STREET WITHIN THE ''MEDLOCK HISTORICAL DISTRICT''.. CALLED ''BEST BIG-CITY NEIGHBORHOOD'' ! YOU WILL FIND A SPLIT MASTER SINGLE LEVEL (NO STEPS) WITH AN AWESOME BACK YARD WITH A WATER FEATURE. FLOATING FURNITURE WITH UNDER LIT ONYX COUNTER TOPS. ALL NEW KITCHEN AND BATHS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEWLY RENOVATED COMMUNITY POOL AREA IN A PARK LIKE SETTING. YOU FIND YOURSELF WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO POSTINOS, WINDSOR, CHURN, AJ'S & THE LIGHT RAIL. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, AIRPORT & THE BILTMORE AREA.. HIGH END SHOPPING.. THIS IS A PRIVATE RETREAT AREA THAT YOU WILL ENJOY EXPLORING! OFF-SEASON RATE DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES.