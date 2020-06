Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful furnished space and well located 2 bed, 2 bath, 1054 SF, overlooking greenbelt, light & bright, fantastic great room with high ceilings, laminate flooring, fireplace, master walk-in closet, kitchen appliances, Bedrooms are large, and this is a first floor unit that has a parking spot right outside the patio for private access. Great complex with resort style heated pool and spa, near shopping, dining and freeway.