All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1040 E SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:50 AM

1040 E SHANGRI LA Road

1040 East Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1040 East Shangri La Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located on a hill at the Pointe Tapatio with breathtaking views of the city lights from the balcony. The backyard is filled with a gorgeous mountainside for hiking or just taking the stress away. This 4-bedroom/3 bath home is a must see to appreciate the great floor plan, including 2-car garage with storage cabinets.. The large living room with a wood burning fireplace and a view of the mountain will leave you living the life of luxury at a fraction of the cost. New appliances. Washer and dryer included.HOA dues paid, includes monthly water, sewer & trash service and basic cable TV from Cox and access to 4 community pools and other amenities.Near North Mountain Park for hiking/biking, Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Pointe Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Different Pointe of View with panoramic city

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
1040 E SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1040 E SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road offers parking.
Does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road has a pool.
Does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 E SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College