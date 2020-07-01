1040 E SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located on a hill at the Pointe Tapatio with breathtaking views of the city lights from the balcony. The backyard is filled with a gorgeous mountainside for hiking or just taking the stress away. This 4-bedroom/3 bath home is a must see to appreciate the great floor plan, including 2-car garage with storage cabinets.. The large living room with a wood burning fireplace and a view of the mountain will leave you living the life of luxury at a fraction of the cost. New appliances. Washer and dryer included.HOA dues paid, includes monthly water, sewer & trash service and basic cable TV from Cox and access to 4 community pools and other amenities.Near North Mountain Park for hiking/biking, Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Pointe Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Different Pointe of View with panoramic city