All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10218 North 12th Place #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10218 North 12th Place #3
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

10218 North 12th Place #3

10218 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10218 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Resort Style condo in a gated community offering 3 heated pools/spa/tennis! 1 car garage. Open & Bright with valted ceilings. Large windows let natural light. Spacious Great Room with fireplace open to dining area. Doors off dining area to enjoy private patio offering additional space to entertain. Kitchen with window features plenty of pantry/storage and counters. Full-size laundry/workroom and convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. Two bedrooms upstairs plus cozy loft area. 1.75 bathroom and Master bedroom en-suite bathroom. Master Bedroom features wall of closets & balcony to enjoy the mountain views.Property tucked back in Quiet location. Hiking trail steps away. Rent includes Cable, Internet as well as Water, Sewer and Trash.

HOME IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR $2,200 MONTH AND A $2,200 DEPOSIT.

Pest allowed under 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10218 North 12th Place #3 have any available units?
10218 North 12th Place #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10218 North 12th Place #3 have?
Some of 10218 North 12th Place #3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10218 North 12th Place #3 currently offering any rent specials?
10218 North 12th Place #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 North 12th Place #3 pet-friendly?
No, 10218 North 12th Place #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10218 North 12th Place #3 offer parking?
Yes, 10218 North 12th Place #3 offers parking.
Does 10218 North 12th Place #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10218 North 12th Place #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 North 12th Place #3 have a pool?
Yes, 10218 North 12th Place #3 has a pool.
Does 10218 North 12th Place #3 have accessible units?
No, 10218 North 12th Place #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 North 12th Place #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10218 North 12th Place #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College