10218 North 12th Place #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Resort Style condo in a gated community offering 3 heated pools/spa/tennis! 1 car garage. Open & Bright with valted ceilings. Large windows let natural light. Spacious Great Room with fireplace open to dining area. Doors off dining area to enjoy private patio offering additional space to entertain. Kitchen with window features plenty of pantry/storage and counters. Full-size laundry/workroom and convenient 1/2 bath downstairs. Two bedrooms upstairs plus cozy loft area. 1.75 bathroom and Master bedroom en-suite bathroom. Master Bedroom features wall of closets & balcony to enjoy the mountain views.Property tucked back in Quiet location. Hiking trail steps away. Rent includes Cable, Internet as well as Water, Sewer and Trash.



HOME IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR $2,200 MONTH AND A $2,200 DEPOSIT.



Pest allowed under 25lbs.