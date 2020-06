Amenities

Large cul-de-sac lot, attractive oversize backyard with mature landscaping, fenced pool, Very large covered patio. Landscape service provided twice a month and once a month in the winter. Pool service included. Combination RV parking pad and basketball court. RV/vehicles/trailers not allowed in front or driveway and must be below fence height if parked in backyard. Kitchen has granite counters. Lots of tile. Evap cooler is ''as is'. House has regular central heating/air conditioning. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. 2.3%/month city sales tax and $25/month Realty Executives administrative fee. Tenants must maintain a minimum $300K liability renters insurance policy. NO SMOKING ALLOWED INSIDE.