Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road

10030 West Indian School Road · (602) 316-5663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10030 West Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 267 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to this well appointed unit in Desert Breeze Villas. Inside you will find all things necessary for a comfortable stay. Three spacious bedrooms, great room open to kitchen and just off patio. The master is split from the secondary bedrooms. Huge laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The patio offers great views of the complex greenbelt. This community is amazing, gated, clubhouse, gym, greenbelt, pool and Bar-B-Ques. It is 20 minutes from downtown and close to Cardinals stadium, Coyotes games and baseball at Camelback Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road have any available units?
10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road offer parking?
No, 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not offer parking.
Does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road have a pool?
Yes, 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road has a pool.
Does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.
