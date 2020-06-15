10030 W INDIAN SCHOOL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Welcome to this well appointed unit in Desert Breeze Villas. Inside you will find all things necessary for a comfortable stay. Three spacious bedrooms, great room open to kitchen and just off patio. The master is split from the secondary bedrooms. Huge laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The patio offers great views of the complex greenbelt. This community is amazing, gated, clubhouse, gym, greenbelt, pool and Bar-B-Ques. It is 20 minutes from downtown and close to Cardinals stadium, Coyotes games and baseball at Camelback Ranch.