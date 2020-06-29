All apartments in Phoenix
No Longer Available
Location

1 West Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West Kerry Lane have any available units?
1 West Kerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1 West Kerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 West Kerry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West Kerry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 West Kerry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 West Kerry Lane offer parking?
No, 1 West Kerry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1 West Kerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 West Kerry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West Kerry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 West Kerry Lane has a pool.
Does 1 West Kerry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 West Kerry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West Kerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 West Kerry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 West Kerry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 West Kerry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

