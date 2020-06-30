9983 W LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool guest suite media room tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 4/3 home w/upgrades thru-out; stainless appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, extra cabinets & two pantries. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures & tiled showers. Guest suite w/private bath. Triple sliding glass doors open the living area up to the outside. Landscape maintenance included. Laundry room hookups for either a gas or electric dryer & includes mud room area w/coat hooks and cubbies for shoes & storage. Owner will supply info on maintaining stainless, granite and oil rubbed bronze throughout house; Tenant responsible to maintain. Community Ctr w/tennis & pool access included. Neighborhood offers great parks with basketball court, playground, volleyball and an amphitheater area. *Renters insurance required-NO PETS- $2250 security deposit, One-time $250 admin fee-3.3% rental fee. 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent-$49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.