Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9983 W LOS GATOS Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

9983 W LOS GATOS Drive

9983 Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9983 Los Gatos Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Camino Lago

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
guest suite
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 4/3 home w/upgrades thru-out; stainless appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, extra cabinets & two pantries. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures & tiled showers. Guest suite w/private bath. Triple sliding glass doors open the living area up to the outside. Landscape maintenance included. Laundry room hookups for either a gas or electric dryer & includes mud room area w/coat hooks and cubbies for shoes & storage. Owner will supply info on maintaining stainless, granite and oil rubbed bronze throughout house; Tenant responsible to maintain. Community Ctr w/tennis & pool access included. Neighborhood offers great parks with basketball court, playground, volleyball and an amphitheater area. *Renters insurance required-NO PETS- $2250 security deposit, One-time $250 admin fee-3.3% rental fee. 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent-$49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive have any available units?
9983 W LOS GATOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive have?
Some of 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9983 W LOS GATOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive offer parking?
No, 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive has a pool.
Does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9983 W LOS GATOS Drive has units with dishwashers.

