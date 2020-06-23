9907 W Louise Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly volleyball court

Gorgeous 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home near Park, School++COMMUNITY RESORT POOL!! - Charming and spacious NEW family home in the esteemed Meadows Community offering 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths with 3000+ SqFt with formal living room, upstairs loft & great room open to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen features espresso stained maple cabinetry w/crown molding, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, double wall ovens, granite countertops, walk-in pantry & island with pendant lighting & breakfast bar.



Family Room has a Projector installed & Large Custom Screen in family room with 7.1 Channel Onkyo Speaker system with Receiver included.



Refrigerator, Front Load Washer & Dryer included!



Loft, master retreat, 3 additional bedrooms & laundry are upstairs. One bedroom & full bath downstairs, perfect for guests! The master has a private bath with dual sink vanity, separate tub & tiled shower & walk-in closet.



Other features include 2 car garage w/service door, epoxy floors & storage cabinets, laundry room w/utility sink & built-in cabinets, new water softener, tile & carpet flooring & ceiling fans throughout, main floor powder room & much much more!! Must See today!!



City of Peoria has been voted as the # 1 city to live in Arizona. Best schools include BASIS, CANDEO & GREAT HEARTS ACADEMY. Liberty High School right across this community. Close to shopping, freeways, and restaurants.



The Meadows community amenities include a pool & spa, basketball court, sand volleyball & pickleball courts, amphitheater & children's playground!



(RLNE4658837)