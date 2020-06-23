All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9907 W Louise Ave

9907 W Louise Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9907 W Louise Dr, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
Gorgeous 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home near Park, School++COMMUNITY RESORT POOL!! - Charming and spacious NEW family home in the esteemed Meadows Community offering 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths with 3000+ SqFt with formal living room, upstairs loft & great room open to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen features espresso stained maple cabinetry w/crown molding, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, double wall ovens, granite countertops, walk-in pantry & island with pendant lighting & breakfast bar.

Family Room has a Projector installed & Large Custom Screen in family room with 7.1 Channel Onkyo Speaker system with Receiver included.

Refrigerator, Front Load Washer & Dryer included!

Loft, master retreat, 3 additional bedrooms & laundry are upstairs. One bedroom & full bath downstairs, perfect for guests! The master has a private bath with dual sink vanity, separate tub & tiled shower & walk-in closet.

Other features include 2 car garage w/service door, epoxy floors & storage cabinets, laundry room w/utility sink & built-in cabinets, new water softener, tile & carpet flooring & ceiling fans throughout, main floor powder room & much much more!! Must See today!!

City of Peoria has been voted as the # 1 city to live in Arizona. Best schools include BASIS, CANDEO & GREAT HEARTS ACADEMY. Liberty High School right across this community. Close to shopping, freeways, and restaurants.

The Meadows community amenities include a pool & spa, basketball court, sand volleyball & pickleball courts, amphitheater & children's playground!

(RLNE4658837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 W Louise Ave have any available units?
9907 W Louise Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9907 W Louise Ave have?
Some of 9907 W Louise Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 W Louise Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9907 W Louise Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 W Louise Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9907 W Louise Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9907 W Louise Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9907 W Louise Ave does offer parking.
Does 9907 W Louise Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9907 W Louise Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 W Louise Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9907 W Louise Ave has a pool.
Does 9907 W Louise Ave have accessible units?
No, 9907 W Louise Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 W Louise Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9907 W Louise Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
