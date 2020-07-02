All apartments in Peoria
9827 W Caron Dr
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

9827 W Caron Dr

9827 W Caron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9827 W Caron Dr, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous new home for lease in Peoria conveniently located near Loop 101, Westgate Entertainment District, and much more! The master is generously sized and features a roomy walk-in closet, and the bathroom has double sinks, separate toilet room, large shower and a big linen closet. There are two additional roomy bedrooms and another full bathroom. Living areas include an open concept kitchen/living/dining area and a separate den. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the amazing kitchen featuring espresso finish cabinets, quartz counters, seating at the island, stainless appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry. This move-in ready home also features a large indoor laundry room and spacious 2-car garage. A community park is just a block away. Appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 W Caron Dr have any available units?
9827 W Caron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9827 W Caron Dr have?
Some of 9827 W Caron Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 W Caron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9827 W Caron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 W Caron Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9827 W Caron Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9827 W Caron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9827 W Caron Dr offers parking.
Does 9827 W Caron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9827 W Caron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 W Caron Dr have a pool?
No, 9827 W Caron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9827 W Caron Dr have accessible units?
No, 9827 W Caron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 W Caron Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9827 W Caron Dr has units with dishwashers.

