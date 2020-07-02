9827 W Caron Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous new home for lease in Peoria conveniently located near Loop 101, Westgate Entertainment District, and much more! The master is generously sized and features a roomy walk-in closet, and the bathroom has double sinks, separate toilet room, large shower and a big linen closet. There are two additional roomy bedrooms and another full bathroom. Living areas include an open concept kitchen/living/dining area and a separate den. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the amazing kitchen featuring espresso finish cabinets, quartz counters, seating at the island, stainless appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry. This move-in ready home also features a large indoor laundry room and spacious 2-car garage. A community park is just a block away. Appliances included.