Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9663 N 81ST Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

9663 N 81ST Drive

9663 81st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9663 81st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Highly upgraded with granite Kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, sandalwood cabinets with chrome knobs, pantry. Just installed brand new tile on main floor. Pre-wired for surround sound. Super large master suite with separate shower and tub., living/dinning and big family room with eat-in kitchen. Plenty of Room with low maintenance backyard. Easy access to US-60 and Loop 101. This home is located in High School choice area. Students either can attend Peoria High or Raymond S. Kellis High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9663 N 81ST Drive have any available units?
9663 N 81ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9663 N 81ST Drive have?
Some of 9663 N 81ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9663 N 81ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9663 N 81ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9663 N 81ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9663 N 81ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9663 N 81ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9663 N 81ST Drive offers parking.
Does 9663 N 81ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9663 N 81ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9663 N 81ST Drive have a pool?
No, 9663 N 81ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9663 N 81ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 9663 N 81ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9663 N 81ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9663 N 81ST Drive has units with dishwashers.

