9663 N 81ST Drive

Highly upgraded with granite Kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, sandalwood cabinets with chrome knobs, pantry. Just installed brand new tile on main floor. Pre-wired for surround sound. Super large master suite with separate shower and tub., living/dinning and big family room with eat-in kitchen. Plenty of Room with low maintenance backyard. Easy access to US-60 and Loop 101. This home is located in High School choice area. Students either can attend Peoria High or Raymond S. Kellis High Schools.