9579 N 84TH Avenue

Application received in review- Superior Home for Rent! Beautiful Gated Community in Peoria**Quick access to the 101 freeway**Great Peoria Schools and Plenty of Shopping**Master Bedroom Downstairs**All large sized Bedrooms**Large Loft Area**Neutral Decor**Ceiling Fans**Easy to Maintain Front and Backyard**Over Sized Kitchen with Huge Kitchen Island Open to the Family Room**3 Car Garage** Common Area Across the Street**Stop by to see this beauty today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
