All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9579 N 84TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9579 N 84TH Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

9579 N 84TH Avenue

9579 North 84th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9579 North 84th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application received in review- Superior Home for Rent! Beautiful Gated Community in Peoria**Quick access to the 101 freeway**Great Peoria Schools and Plenty of Shopping**Master Bedroom Downstairs**All large sized Bedrooms**Large Loft Area**Neutral Decor**Ceiling Fans**Easy to Maintain Front and Backyard**Over Sized Kitchen with Huge Kitchen Island Open to the Family Room**3 Car Garage** Common Area Across the Street**Stop by to see this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9579 N 84TH Avenue have any available units?
9579 N 84TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9579 N 84TH Avenue have?
Some of 9579 N 84TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9579 N 84TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9579 N 84TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9579 N 84TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9579 N 84TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9579 N 84TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9579 N 84TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9579 N 84TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9579 N 84TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9579 N 84TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9579 N 84TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9579 N 84TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9579 N 84TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9579 N 84TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9579 N 84TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College