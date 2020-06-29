9579 N 84TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Application received in review- Superior Home for Rent! Beautiful Gated Community in Peoria**Quick access to the 101 freeway**Great Peoria Schools and Plenty of Shopping**Master Bedroom Downstairs**All large sized Bedrooms**Large Loft Area**Neutral Decor**Ceiling Fans**Easy to Maintain Front and Backyard**Over Sized Kitchen with Huge Kitchen Island Open to the Family Room**3 Car Garage** Common Area Across the Street**Stop by to see this beauty today!