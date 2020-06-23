All apartments in Peoria
9470 W Quail Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

9470 W Quail Ave

9470 West Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9470 West Quail Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large single-level 4 Bedroom + 2 bath home. Tile in all the right places, carpet in the bedrooms. Located in Dove Valley Ranch near excellent schools, shopping, entertainment and freeway access. Home has open formal dining and living rooms with a fireplace. Island kitchen with snack bar and dining nook. Family room has built-in media niche. Large master suite has dual sinks, separate tub & shower with walk-in closet. RV gate with extended slab and extended 2-car garage. Backyard features covered patio grassy area and desert landscaping. **Approval is required for pets**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9470 W Quail Ave have any available units?
9470 W Quail Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9470 W Quail Ave have?
Some of 9470 W Quail Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9470 W Quail Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9470 W Quail Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9470 W Quail Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9470 W Quail Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9470 W Quail Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9470 W Quail Ave does offer parking.
Does 9470 W Quail Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9470 W Quail Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9470 W Quail Ave have a pool?
No, 9470 W Quail Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9470 W Quail Ave have accessible units?
No, 9470 W Quail Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9470 W Quail Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9470 W Quail Ave has units with dishwashers.
