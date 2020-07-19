All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive

9270 West Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9270 West Rockwood Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

Summer Rates $1400 per month & Winter Rates $2200. Furnished and all utilities, cable & Internet included. Landlord will consider pet. Amazing end unit townhome fully furnished & ready for your Winter vacation! Located in the ever so popular Westbrook Village Adult Golf Community! ''Brookside Gardens'' area of Westbrook Village has 2 community pools! Enjoy all the amenities that Westbrook Village has to offer! Beautifully decorated 2 bed 2 bath home. Great kitchen with granite countertops. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in shower. The home has a 1 car garage! Minutes from Dining, Shopping, Spring Training fields, Freeway access & all of the activity the valley has to offer! All utilities included in rent, including Cable & Internet! Caps apply on electric on summer rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive have any available units?
9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
