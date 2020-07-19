9270 W ROCKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Summer Rates $1400 per month & Winter Rates $2200. Furnished and all utilities, cable & Internet included. Landlord will consider pet. Amazing end unit townhome fully furnished & ready for your Winter vacation! Located in the ever so popular Westbrook Village Adult Golf Community! ''Brookside Gardens'' area of Westbrook Village has 2 community pools! Enjoy all the amenities that Westbrook Village has to offer! Beautifully decorated 2 bed 2 bath home. Great kitchen with granite countertops. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in shower. The home has a 1 car garage! Minutes from Dining, Shopping, Spring Training fields, Freeway access & all of the activity the valley has to offer! All utilities included in rent, including Cable & Internet! Caps apply on electric on summer rates.