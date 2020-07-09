9238 N 85TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Br 2.5 bath home, Vaulted ceilings with arches and entertainment niche. Master Suite with private bath and walk in closet. Private Patio with grass back yard . Storage shed on side yard garage cabinets. Close to 101 Frwy, shopping, Westgate, and schools, 8 miles to Luke Air Force Base. Tenant to verify all facts, figures and schools. Tenant to pay rent plus Peoria tax of 1.8%.Refrigerator is left as a convenience, owner will not repair or replace, tenant responsibility to maintain, including filters. Tenant to maintain yards.NO Sec 8, Dogs with owner approval of size and breed, additional 25.00 pet per/month65.00 app fee per adult 18 and over