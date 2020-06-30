9205 W LONE CACTUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect Peoria Rental Property! Huge floor plan perfect for entertaining! All fresh paint and new counter tops to be installed. The kitchen features an island and like new appliances. The master bedroom boasts a beautiful bathroom with separate shower and tub and double sinks. The walk-in closet is large enough for even the most avid clothing enthusiast! The backyard is large and features an empty separate gated garden. Desert landscape means low maintenance! Laundry inside and washer & dryer included! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!