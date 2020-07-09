All apartments in Peoria
9202 West Cameron Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 3:16 AM

9202 West Cameron Drive

9202 West Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9202 West Cameron Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat in kitchen with smooth top stove, built-in microwave, & breakfast bar. Upgraded carpet throughout,. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-101,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 West Cameron Drive have any available units?
9202 West Cameron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 West Cameron Drive have?
Some of 9202 West Cameron Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 West Cameron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9202 West Cameron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 West Cameron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 West Cameron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9202 West Cameron Drive offer parking?
No, 9202 West Cameron Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9202 West Cameron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 West Cameron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 West Cameron Drive have a pool?
No, 9202 West Cameron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9202 West Cameron Drive have accessible units?
No, 9202 West Cameron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 West Cameron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 West Cameron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
