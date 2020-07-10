9182 W PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ENJOY LIVING IN THIS THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 101! Updates in process with new carpet, paint touch ups and light fixtures. Spacious great room and kitchen with large island, pantry and all appliances. Master bath has dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Tile and carpet flooring in bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Two car garage with door opener. Covered back patio and grass area in backyard. Great location close to Arrowhead Towne Center, dining and entertainment venues.