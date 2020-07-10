All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

9182 W PARADISE Lane

9182 West Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9182 West Paradise Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ENJOY LIVING IN THIS THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 101! Updates in process with new carpet, paint touch ups and light fixtures. Spacious great room and kitchen with large island, pantry and all appliances. Master bath has dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Tile and carpet flooring in bedrooms. Ceiling fans. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Two car garage with door opener. Covered back patio and grass area in backyard. Great location close to Arrowhead Towne Center, dining and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9182 W PARADISE Lane have any available units?
9182 W PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9182 W PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 9182 W PARADISE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9182 W PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9182 W PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9182 W PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9182 W PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9182 W PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9182 W PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 9182 W PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9182 W PARADISE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9182 W PARADISE Lane have a pool?
No, 9182 W PARADISE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9182 W PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 9182 W PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9182 W PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9182 W PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.

