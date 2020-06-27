All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

9172 West Meadow Drive

9172 West Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9172 West Meadow Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 3D Property Tour ***
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=U2chfjrgvFs

Very nice home. Located Near 91st Ave and Bell Rd! Move in ready, just waiting for YOU! Centralized location, close to freeway, shopping, schools, medical facilities and entertainment!

Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9172 West Meadow Drive have any available units?
9172 West Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9172 West Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9172 West Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9172 West Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9172 West Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9172 West Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 9172 West Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9172 West Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9172 West Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9172 West Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9172 West Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9172 West Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9172 West Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9172 West Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9172 West Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9172 West Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9172 West Meadow Drive has units with air conditioning.
