Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Brand new tile flooring throughout, no carpet! AC unit was also just recently replaced. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage with tons of storage cabinets, vaulted ceilings and a covered patio. Inside is light and bright throughout. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances, oversized master bedrooms, with walkin closet, dual sinks and separate tub/shower in bathroom. No Section 8*Agents, see Realtor Remarks*