9140 W Meadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room

Gorgeous 4 BR + Den - New Carpet and New Stainless Steel Appliances!! - Gorgeous Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths + Den on Lower Level and Spacious Great Room!**Kitchen has New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Upgraded Cabinets with Crown Molding!**New Carpeting in All Bedrooms, Den & Loft!**Upstairs Bedrooms Include a Split Master Bedroom, Master Bath with Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Double Sinks & Walk-In Closet!**Master Bedroom has a Beautiful View of the Park!!**Enjoy a Game or a Good Book in the Loft or Relax with a Beverage Out on the Balcony!**Large Laundry Room with New Washer/Dryer, Sink & Cabinets and Full Bath with Dual Sinks are also Upstairs!**Ceiling Fans Throughout!**Entertain and Relax on the Patio with Gazebo and Gas Stub for BBQ or at the Community Pool!**Great Location - Close to Shopping, Dining, Theaters, Sports Complexes & Loop 101! Security Deposit Includes Cleaning Deposit.



(RLNE4665168)