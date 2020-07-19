All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9140 W Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9140 W Meadow Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9140 W Meadow Dr

9140 West Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9140 West Meadow Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Gorgeous 4 BR + Den - New Carpet and New Stainless Steel Appliances!! - Gorgeous Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths + Den on Lower Level and Spacious Great Room!**Kitchen has New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Upgraded Cabinets with Crown Molding!**New Carpeting in All Bedrooms, Den & Loft!**Upstairs Bedrooms Include a Split Master Bedroom, Master Bath with Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Double Sinks & Walk-In Closet!**Master Bedroom has a Beautiful View of the Park!!**Enjoy a Game or a Good Book in the Loft or Relax with a Beverage Out on the Balcony!**Large Laundry Room with New Washer/Dryer, Sink & Cabinets and Full Bath with Dual Sinks are also Upstairs!**Ceiling Fans Throughout!**Entertain and Relax on the Patio with Gazebo and Gas Stub for BBQ or at the Community Pool!**Great Location - Close to Shopping, Dining, Theaters, Sports Complexes & Loop 101! Security Deposit Includes Cleaning Deposit.

(RLNE4665168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 W Meadow Dr have any available units?
9140 W Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9140 W Meadow Dr have?
Some of 9140 W Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 W Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9140 W Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 W Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9140 W Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9140 W Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 9140 W Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9140 W Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9140 W Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 W Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9140 W Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 9140 W Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 9140 W Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 W Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9140 W Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College