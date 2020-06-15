All apartments in Peoria
9120 W Plum Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:51 AM

9120 W Plum Road

9120 West Plum Road · (602) 942-4200
Location

9120 West Plum Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished Property available ONLY during the off-peak months: April 10th - November 30th. Beautiful, highly upgraded, corner lot Westwing home. Located in a cul-de-sac, home features spacious kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom w/ additional master sitting/den area. Open master bath has his & her sinks, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. 18x18 neutral tile, plantation shutters & faux wood blinds. Enjoy the paradise backyard w/ a custom BBQ island & gas fire pit and the cozy sitting area - with beautiful mountain views from the gorgeous pebble tec pool w/ built in bar stools & counter. This home is a must see and one of the very few Seasonals in Westwing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 W Plum Road have any available units?
9120 W Plum Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 W Plum Road have?
Some of 9120 W Plum Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 W Plum Road currently offering any rent specials?
9120 W Plum Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 W Plum Road pet-friendly?
No, 9120 W Plum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9120 W Plum Road offer parking?
Yes, 9120 W Plum Road does offer parking.
Does 9120 W Plum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 W Plum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 W Plum Road have a pool?
Yes, 9120 W Plum Road has a pool.
Does 9120 W Plum Road have accessible units?
No, 9120 W Plum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 W Plum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9120 W Plum Road has units with dishwashers.
