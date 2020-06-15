9120 W Plum Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Fully Furnished Property available ONLY during the off-peak months: April 10th - November 30th. Beautiful, highly upgraded, corner lot Westwing home. Located in a cul-de-sac, home features spacious kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom w/ additional master sitting/den area. Open master bath has his & her sinks, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. 18x18 neutral tile, plantation shutters & faux wood blinds. Enjoy the paradise backyard w/ a custom BBQ island & gas fire pit and the cozy sitting area - with beautiful mountain views from the gorgeous pebble tec pool w/ built in bar stools & counter. This home is a must see and one of the very few Seasonals in Westwing!