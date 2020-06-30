All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

9120 W LISBON Lane

9120 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9120 West Lisbon Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Lovely well maintained 4 bed, 2 bath Peoria home in a lake community! Tile flooring in all the right places. Ceiling fans and faux wood blinds throughout. Walk in to a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Fireplace is great for those cold winter nights. Eat-in kitchen with beautiful glass tile backsplash. All appliances included. Master suite has laminate flooring, full bath with double tiled sink, tub/shower combo, and spacious walk-in closet. Large backyard with extended covered patio is great for entertaining. Low maintenance and clean backyard with Side vehicle entry RV gate. Large storage room. Garage has storage room and cabinets. Minutes from the Loop 101, dining, entertainment, Peoria Sports complex, Rio Vista park and rec center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 W LISBON Lane have any available units?
9120 W LISBON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 W LISBON Lane have?
Some of 9120 W LISBON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 W LISBON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9120 W LISBON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 W LISBON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9120 W LISBON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9120 W LISBON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9120 W LISBON Lane offers parking.
Does 9120 W LISBON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 W LISBON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 W LISBON Lane have a pool?
No, 9120 W LISBON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9120 W LISBON Lane have accessible units?
No, 9120 W LISBON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 W LISBON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9120 W LISBON Lane has units with dishwashers.

