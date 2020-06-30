All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

9119 N 79th Drive

9119 North 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9119 North 79th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of a kind 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Single Story Home in Roundtree Ranch. Nice Curb Appeal loads of Windows. Single Living Area with tiles on the right places. Dining Area w/Large Picture Window. Island Kitchen, walk-in pantry/laundry room. Master Suite w/Large Walk-in Closet w/Organizers & 3/4th Bath. Extended Patio with Backyard. Storage Shed. Home is conveniently located near to freeway 101 and Grand Ave, public and community parks. Great Peoria Unified School District. Easy access to Glendale Community College, State Farm Stadium, and West Gate Shopping Mall, restaurants, entertainments and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9119 N 79th Drive have any available units?
9119 N 79th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9119 N 79th Drive have?
Some of 9119 N 79th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9119 N 79th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9119 N 79th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9119 N 79th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9119 N 79th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9119 N 79th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9119 N 79th Drive offers parking.
Does 9119 N 79th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9119 N 79th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9119 N 79th Drive have a pool?
No, 9119 N 79th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9119 N 79th Drive have accessible units?
No, 9119 N 79th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9119 N 79th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9119 N 79th Drive has units with dishwashers.

