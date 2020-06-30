9119 N 79th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One of a kind 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Single Story Home in Roundtree Ranch. Nice Curb Appeal loads of Windows. Single Living Area with tiles on the right places. Dining Area w/Large Picture Window. Island Kitchen, walk-in pantry/laundry room. Master Suite w/Large Walk-in Closet w/Organizers & 3/4th Bath. Extended Patio with Backyard. Storage Shed. Home is conveniently located near to freeway 101 and Grand Ave, public and community parks. Great Peoria Unified School District. Easy access to Glendale Community College, State Farm Stadium, and West Gate Shopping Mall, restaurants, entertainments and more.