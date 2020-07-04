9047 West Maui Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

THE HOME IS ON THE WEST END OF THE LAKE WITH VIEWS FROM LIVING ROOM AND BACKYARD. THE HOME HAS A LARGE KITCHEN WITH SPACE FOR CAREFREE DINING. THE LOFT IS LARGE ENOUGH FOR COMPUTER SPACE. NICE 16 INCH TILE AND NEUTRAL CARPETING. THERE IS BUILT IN STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. BOAT LAUNCH IS BEHIND THE HOME FOR EASY ACCESS. LARGE ROOM UPSTAIRS THAT COULD BE A FAMILY ROOM OR ADDITIONAL BEDROOM SPACE. (THERE IS NO CLOSET IN THIS ROOM)



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.