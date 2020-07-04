All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:27 PM

9047 West Maui Lane

9047 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9047 West Maui Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
THE HOME IS ON THE WEST END OF THE LAKE WITH VIEWS FROM LIVING ROOM AND BACKYARD. THE HOME HAS A LARGE KITCHEN WITH SPACE FOR CAREFREE DINING. THE LOFT IS LARGE ENOUGH FOR COMPUTER SPACE. NICE 16 INCH TILE AND NEUTRAL CARPETING. THERE IS BUILT IN STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. BOAT LAUNCH IS BEHIND THE HOME FOR EASY ACCESS. LARGE ROOM UPSTAIRS THAT COULD BE A FAMILY ROOM OR ADDITIONAL BEDROOM SPACE. (THERE IS NO CLOSET IN THIS ROOM)

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 West Maui Lane have any available units?
9047 West Maui Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9047 West Maui Lane have?
Some of 9047 West Maui Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9047 West Maui Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9047 West Maui Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 West Maui Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9047 West Maui Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9047 West Maui Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9047 West Maui Lane offers parking.
Does 9047 West Maui Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 West Maui Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 West Maui Lane have a pool?
No, 9047 West Maui Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9047 West Maui Lane have accessible units?
No, 9047 West Maui Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 West Maui Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 West Maui Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

