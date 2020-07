9020 W RED FOX Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Pool. 4 Bedroom Plus Den and Bonus Room, 3.5 Bathrooms. 3 Car Garage. Walk-in closets in every bedroom, Master has 10 x 14 ft closet. 3rd Bedroom has it's own bathroom. Granite counters and large pantry in kitchen, Elevated oven, microwave and separate cook top. Gas Fireplace, Spacious backyard with RV gate sand side Gate. Full length Patio and rear backs to Mountain. Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)