9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bath home available in Westwing Mountain. Master bedroom suite is downstairs with spacious walk in closet. Separate shower and tub. One additional bedroom downstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops , GE Profile appliances and staggered maple cabinets. Flat surface stove and dual ovens. Family room has a large entertainment niche and built in surround sound. Extra storage underneath stairs. Large laundry room with GE profile washer/dryer. 4 bedroom upstairs and enclosed game room. Built in desk upstairs. Backyard has grass and mature landscape. Covered patio with speaker system. Garage has a 4 feet extension, laundry sink, and soft water system. Peoria Unified School District. Sandra Day O'Connor High School and Westwing Elementary