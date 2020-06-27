All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive

9011 West Quail Track Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9011 West Quail Track Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bath home available in Westwing Mountain. Master bedroom suite is downstairs with spacious walk in closet. Separate shower and tub. One additional bedroom downstairs. Kitchen features granite counter tops , GE Profile appliances and staggered maple cabinets. Flat surface stove and dual ovens. Family room has a large entertainment niche and built in surround sound. Extra storage underneath stairs. Large laundry room with GE profile washer/dryer. 4 bedroom upstairs and enclosed game room. Built in desk upstairs. Backyard has grass and mature landscape. Covered patio with speaker system. Garage has a 4 feet extension, laundry sink, and soft water system. Peoria Unified School District. Sandra Day O'Connor High School and Westwing Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive have any available units?
9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive have?
Some of 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive offers parking.
Does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive have a pool?
No, 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive have accessible units?
No, 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9011 W QUAIL TRACK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College