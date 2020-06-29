9002 W. Malapai Dr.

GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH SALT WATER POOL!!! - **NO HOA**KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES-REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY. CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. NEW VANITIES IN BOTH BATHS. LARGE DINING AREA NEXT TO KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM-W/D HOOKUPS. SALT WATER POOL IS FENCED! 2 STORAGE SHEDS! HANDICAP ACCESS RAMP IN FRONT. **NO PETS ALLOWED*
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
