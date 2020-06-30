All apartments in Peoria
8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue
8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue

8995 W Townley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8995 W Townley Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345
Westgreen Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Single Level Home in Peoria Close to EVERYTHING !!! Features Include Low Maintenance Landscaping which includes Syntheic Grass in Backyard, Ceiling Fans thru-out, Custom Light Fixtures, Granite Counter Tops with Glass Tile Backsplash. Double Ovens, Micro Wave, Smooth Cook Top & Stainless Refrigerator. Custom Laid Tile in all area except bedrooms. Large Office/Den 3 Large Bedroom & 2 1/2 Baths. Large Laundry room, 2 Car Garage with Opener.2 Tone Paint Thru-Out, Large Soaking Tub in Master Suite with Separate Glass Shower, Double Sinks & Faucets. Extra Large Walk In Closet. This home is 8 Months NEW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

