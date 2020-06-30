8995 W TOWNLEY Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Single Level Home in Peoria Close to EVERYTHING !!! Features Include Low Maintenance Landscaping which includes Syntheic Grass in Backyard, Ceiling Fans thru-out, Custom Light Fixtures, Granite Counter Tops with Glass Tile Backsplash. Double Ovens, Micro Wave, Smooth Cook Top & Stainless Refrigerator. Custom Laid Tile in all area except bedrooms. Large Office/Den 3 Large Bedroom & 2 1/2 Baths. Large Laundry room, 2 Car Garage with Opener.2 Tone Paint Thru-Out, Large Soaking Tub in Master Suite with Separate Glass Shower, Double Sinks & Faucets. Extra Large Walk In Closet. This home is 8 Months NEW.