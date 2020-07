Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system

Location Location Location, this property is 1750 sq ft with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, family room and master! Tile through out. The property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master retreat has vaulted ceilings and large L shaped walk in closet. Master bath has a garden tub, double sinks and linen closet. Pre-wired for an alarm system, appliances not included. Nice neighborhood with community park and great school district. Small dogs ok with pet fee, No cats.