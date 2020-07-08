Townhouse for rent in Peoria! Come and see your new home in this gated community. This is a 3 bed 2 bath townhouse and is ready for move in (washer and dryer included). This community also offers a pool and access to a gym. Gate Code: #8011 Please apply at rently.com.
Move in costs Prorated Rent + tax + $200 admin fee.+ $1425 Security Deposit. Pets are allowed. Pet fee is $250 and pet rent is $20 a month. (No aggressive breeds)
If you have any questions please contact: rhall@cornerstone-mgt.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have any available units?
8940 West Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8940 West Olive Avenue have?
Some of 8940 West Olive Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8940 West Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8940 West Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8940 West Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8940 West Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue offer parking?
No, 8940 West Olive Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8940 West Olive Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8940 West Olive Avenue has a pool.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8940 West Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8940 West Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)