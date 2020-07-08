All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8940 West Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8940 West Olive Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

8940 West Olive Avenue

8940 W Olive Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8940 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Townhouse for rent in Peoria! Come and see your new home in this gated community. This is a 3 bed 2 bath townhouse and is ready for move in (washer and dryer included). This community also offers a pool and access to a gym.
Gate Code: #8011
Please apply at rently.com.

Move in costs
Prorated Rent + tax + $200 admin fee.+ $1425 Security Deposit.
Pets are allowed. Pet fee is $250 and pet rent is $20 a month. (No aggressive breeds)

If you have any questions please contact: rhall@cornerstone-mgt.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have any available units?
8940 West Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8940 West Olive Avenue have?
Some of 8940 West Olive Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8940 West Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8940 West Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8940 West Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8940 West Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue offer parking?
No, 8940 West Olive Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8940 West Olive Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8940 West Olive Avenue has a pool.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8940 West Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8940 West Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8940 West Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College