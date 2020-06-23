All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8927 W JOHN CABOT Road
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

8927 W JOHN CABOT Road

8927 West John Cabot Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8927 West John Cabot Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Welcome to one year ago remodeled , single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, RV Gate , great room and formal LR. with no HOA, nice size yard with easy landscaping & fire pit. The home features light color paint inside , new granite counter tops will be installed before Tenant moves in, carpet, appliances, wood floors are one year old. Kitchen is opens to the great room, has a large pantry , kitchen island, stainless refrigerator, window covering. It is almost like moving to a new home. Washer, dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road have any available units?
8927 W JOHN CABOT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road have?
Some of 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road currently offering any rent specials?
8927 W JOHN CABOT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road pet-friendly?
No, 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road offer parking?
Yes, 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road does offer parking.
Does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road have a pool?
No, 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road does not have a pool.
Does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road have accessible units?
No, 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 W JOHN CABOT Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College