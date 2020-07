Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very sharp home in a great area. Split floor plan w/vaulted ceilings. Tile in all the right places, carpeting in bedrooms. Open floor plan w/fireplace in the great room. Breakfast room off the kitchen. 2 car garage w/opener and built in cabinets and a deep sink. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.