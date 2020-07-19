All apartments in Peoria
8857 W Bluefield Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

8857 W Bluefield Ave

8857 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8857 West Bluefield Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nearest Cross Streets are 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,236
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! Well Maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Peoria home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, upgraded fixtures and hardware, plantation shutters and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and separate dining area. Remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, electric ceramic top range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite features, walk-in closet and remodeled bathroom. Backyard features grass area and covered patio. Easy access to the loop 101 freeway, shopping schools and many sporting venues.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8857 W Bluefield Ave have any available units?
8857 W Bluefield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8857 W Bluefield Ave have?
Some of 8857 W Bluefield Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8857 W Bluefield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8857 W Bluefield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8857 W Bluefield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8857 W Bluefield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8857 W Bluefield Ave offer parking?
No, 8857 W Bluefield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8857 W Bluefield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8857 W Bluefield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8857 W Bluefield Ave have a pool?
No, 8857 W Bluefield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8857 W Bluefield Ave have accessible units?
No, 8857 W Bluefield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8857 W Bluefield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8857 W Bluefield Ave has units with dishwashers.
