Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 3/5 Fabulous Find! Exceptionally clean and well maintained 4 Bedroom beauty perfect for all families. This small gated community provides beutiful green space with childrens play area for everyone to enjoy. Minutes to shops, restaurants, and Peoria Sports Complex on the P83 corridor.