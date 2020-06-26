All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:30 PM

8771 West Grovers Avenue

8771 West Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8771 West Grovers Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Its all about Location! Super nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with new water proof wood look vinyl flooring. Home is located in the Peoria School District! Kitchen has new varied-white Formica counter tops and opens to a lovely great room with vaulted ceilings! Bedrooms are a good size too! Minutes away from Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall and the Peoria Sports Complex. Tenant responsible to obtain pool key and cost for key from HOA. Don't let this one slip by! Come and see it today! Washer/Dryer included.

Pets upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8771 West Grovers Avenue have any available units?
8771 West Grovers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8771 West Grovers Avenue have?
Some of 8771 West Grovers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8771 West Grovers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8771 West Grovers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8771 West Grovers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8771 West Grovers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8771 West Grovers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8771 West Grovers Avenue offers parking.
Does 8771 West Grovers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8771 West Grovers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8771 West Grovers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8771 West Grovers Avenue has a pool.
Does 8771 West Grovers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8771 West Grovers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8771 West Grovers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8771 West Grovers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
