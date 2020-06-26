8771 West Grovers Avenue

Amenities

Its all about Location! Super nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with new water proof wood look vinyl flooring. Home is located in the Peoria School District! Kitchen has new varied-white Formica counter tops and opens to a lovely great room with vaulted ceilings! Bedrooms are a good size too! Minutes away from Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall and the Peoria Sports Complex. Tenant responsible to obtain pool key and cost for key from HOA. Don't let this one slip by! Come and see it today! Washer/Dryer included.



Pets upon owner approval.



