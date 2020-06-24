All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:56 PM

8725 W ESCUDA Drive

8725 West Escuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8725 West Escuda Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
UNFURNISHED AVAILABLE APRIL 20TH. WESTBROOK VILLAGE!! This Westbrook Village Phase II home has two bedrooms, a computer/craft room and a two-car garage. You'll enjoy cooking on a gas stove in the well-equipped kitchen. The washer/dryer are located in the garage. Also included are a whole house water softener and a reverse osmosis water filter in the kitchen. Nicely landscaped backyard features l. Both bedrooms have new carpeting and the rest of the house has real wood floors and travertine tile. This is a non-smoking property. - Citrus trees -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive have any available units?
8725 W ESCUDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive have?
Some of 8725 W ESCUDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8725 W ESCUDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8725 W ESCUDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8725 W ESCUDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8725 W ESCUDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8725 W ESCUDA Drive offers parking.
Does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8725 W ESCUDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive have a pool?
No, 8725 W ESCUDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8725 W ESCUDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8725 W ESCUDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8725 W ESCUDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
