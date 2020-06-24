8725 W ESCUDA Drive

Amenities

UNFURNISHED AVAILABLE APRIL 20TH. WESTBROOK VILLAGE!! This Westbrook Village Phase II home has two bedrooms, a computer/craft room and a two-car garage. You'll enjoy cooking on a gas stove in the well-equipped kitchen. The washer/dryer are located in the garage. Also included are a whole house water softener and a reverse osmosis water filter in the kitchen. Nicely landscaped backyard features l. Both bedrooms have new carpeting and the rest of the house has real wood floors and travertine tile. This is a non-smoking property. - Citrus trees -