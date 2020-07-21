All apartments in Peoria
8703 W. Puget Ave

Location

8703 West Puget Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Westgreen Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c0dbbb042 ---- Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Westgreen. Home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Open living room at entrance with tile flooring and vaulted ceilings expanding throughout. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Bedrooms with beautiful wood like flooring and master bedroom with full bath. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! ***NO CATS**** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Range Hood Rv Gate Single Story Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 W. Puget Ave have any available units?
8703 W. Puget Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 W. Puget Ave have?
Some of 8703 W. Puget Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 W. Puget Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8703 W. Puget Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 W. Puget Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8703 W. Puget Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8703 W. Puget Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8703 W. Puget Ave offers parking.
Does 8703 W. Puget Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 W. Puget Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 W. Puget Ave have a pool?
No, 8703 W. Puget Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8703 W. Puget Ave have accessible units?
No, 8703 W. Puget Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 W. Puget Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8703 W. Puget Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
