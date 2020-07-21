8703 W. Puget Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c0dbbb042 ---- Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Westgreen. Home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Open living room at entrance with tile flooring and vaulted ceilings expanding throughout. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Bedrooms with beautiful wood like flooring and master bedroom with full bath. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! ***NO CATS**** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Range Hood Rv Gate Single Story Stove