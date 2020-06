Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Come make this home your own! Great location close to freeways and Arrowhead Mall in the Peoria School District. Quiet, safe and well maintained neighborhood.



Freshly painted and tiled - ready to move in! 3 bedrooms with split floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Private master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite. Covered patio overlooks large grass backyard with block fencing. Double garage and RV gate.