Peoria, AZ
8613 W PURDUE Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

8613 W PURDUE Avenue

8613 West Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8613 West Purdue Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Fairmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available for rent. N/S explosure. Step into the large open living room, formal dining area, then, into open floor plan family room and kitchen area, which opens to eat in dining and arcadia doors to beautifully landscaped backyard and covered patio. 1/2 bath & laundry room on 1st floor. Upstairs, a large loft, with hall closest, large master bedroom & master bath, 2 additional split floorplan bedrooms and hall bath. Great location! Close to Cardinals Stadium, Arrowhead shopping center and lots of restaurants! You will live comfortably here. Landlord pays for landscaping. clean, freshly painted and rent ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue have any available units?
8613 W PURDUE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue have?
Some of 8613 W PURDUE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 W PURDUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8613 W PURDUE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 W PURDUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8613 W PURDUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8613 W PURDUE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 W PURDUE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue have a pool?
No, 8613 W PURDUE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8613 W PURDUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 W PURDUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 W PURDUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
