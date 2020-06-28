8613 W PURDUE Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available for rent. N/S explosure. Step into the large open living room, formal dining area, then, into open floor plan family room and kitchen area, which opens to eat in dining and arcadia doors to beautifully landscaped backyard and covered patio. 1/2 bath & laundry room on 1st floor. Upstairs, a large loft, with hall closest, large master bedroom & master bath, 2 additional split floorplan bedrooms and hall bath. Great location! Close to Cardinals Stadium, Arrowhead shopping center and lots of restaurants! You will live comfortably here. Landlord pays for landscaping. clean, freshly painted and rent ready!