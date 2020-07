Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home with Granite and Tile installed throughout the house. Upgraded fixtures and brand new dual pane windows Installed. New AC Unit Installed. This well shaded 3 bedroom 2 bath home, 2 car garage is 1 street over from Peoria Pines Golf Course. Artificial Turf with Irrigation installed makes summer time fun in the back yard. Custom addition built room that was converted into an elegant closet.