8528 West Monona Lane

Location

8528 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Corner lot home with open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living Room/ Dining Room and Family Room, Vaulted Ceilings. Master Bathroom with double sink and big walk-in closet.

Features:
- Build in 2002
- 1685 sq ft
- Corner lot
- Tile and carpet flooring
- Open floor plan
- Vaulted ceilings
- Ceiling fans
- Stainless steel appliances
- Microwave, oven, stove, fridge, dishwasher
- Family room, living room and dining room
- Blinds
- Backyard with covered patio and grass
- Low maintenance desert front yard
- 2 car garage
- Master Bathroom with double sink and big walk-in closet
-Assistive animals only

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 West Monona Lane have any available units?
8528 West Monona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 West Monona Lane have?
Some of 8528 West Monona Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 West Monona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8528 West Monona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 West Monona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8528 West Monona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8528 West Monona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8528 West Monona Lane offers parking.
Does 8528 West Monona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 West Monona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 West Monona Lane have a pool?
No, 8528 West Monona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8528 West Monona Lane have accessible units?
No, 8528 West Monona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 West Monona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 West Monona Lane has units with dishwashers.

