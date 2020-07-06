8528 West Monona Lane

Amenities
Great location! Corner lot home with open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living Room/ Dining Room and Family Room, Vaulted Ceilings. Master Bathroom with double sink and big walk-in closet.
Features:
- Build in 2002
- 1685 sq ft
- Corner lot
- Tile and carpet flooring
- Open floor plan
- Vaulted ceilings
- Ceiling fans
- Stainless steel appliances
- Microwave, oven, stove, fridge, dishwasher
- Family room, living room and dining room
- Blinds
- Backyard with covered patio and grass
- Low maintenance desert front yard
- 2 car garage
- Master Bathroom with double sink and big walk-in closet
-Assistive animals only
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.