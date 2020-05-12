All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:29 AM

8478 W MONONA Lane

8478 West Monona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8478 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super clean 3 bedroom 2 bath rental near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley**Spacious kitchen with a large island open to a huge great room with tile flooring and vaulted ceilings -- really has a very open feel**Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, glass slider on the shower, private water closet and large walk-in closet**Split floor plan for the other 2 bedrooms, all appliances included, 2 car garage, tile in all the main areas, pantry and a private backyard with nice landscaping****Check out the photos to get a great feel for this excellent rental property**Close to shopping, restaurants entertainment**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8478 W MONONA Lane have any available units?
8478 W MONONA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8478 W MONONA Lane have?
Some of 8478 W MONONA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8478 W MONONA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8478 W MONONA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8478 W MONONA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8478 W MONONA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8478 W MONONA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8478 W MONONA Lane offers parking.
Does 8478 W MONONA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8478 W MONONA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8478 W MONONA Lane have a pool?
No, 8478 W MONONA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8478 W MONONA Lane have accessible units?
No, 8478 W MONONA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8478 W MONONA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8478 W MONONA Lane has units with dishwashers.

