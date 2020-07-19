8390 W PONTIAC Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom N/S Facing Home W/ RV GATE & 3 CAR GARAGE.Tile in Living Areas & NEW Carpet in Bedrooms Unique Opportunity to Enjoy this Move in Ready Spacious Home. Located in Fletcher Heights. Close to Shopping, the 101 & the Much Sought-After Peoria Schools. Split Open FLOOR PLAN Creates a Very Private Master Suite, Separate Toilet Rm, Walk in Closet, Dual Sinks & Walk in Shower. Large Living Room, Large ENTERTAINMENT NITCH. Separate Dinning/Family Room Area. Good Size Kitchen w/ Large Island, Loads of Cabinets & Counter Tops. Plus, Little Extras like Kitchen Recessed Lights, Garage Door Windows for Daylight. You Don't Want to Miss This One. No smoking Inside Home. This Home is NOT managed by a Property Manager. Vacant, Alarm Activated