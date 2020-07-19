All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8390 W PONTIAC Drive

8390 West Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8390 West Pontiac Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom N/S Facing Home W/ RV GATE & 3 CAR GARAGE.Tile in Living Areas & NEW Carpet in Bedrooms Unique Opportunity to Enjoy this Move in Ready Spacious Home. Located in Fletcher Heights. Close to Shopping, the 101 & the Much Sought-After Peoria Schools. Split Open FLOOR PLAN Creates a Very Private Master Suite, Separate Toilet Rm, Walk in Closet, Dual Sinks & Walk in Shower. Large Living Room, Large ENTERTAINMENT NITCH. Separate Dinning/Family Room Area. Good Size Kitchen w/ Large Island, Loads of Cabinets & Counter Tops. Plus, Little Extras like Kitchen Recessed Lights, Garage Door Windows for Daylight. You Don't Want to Miss This One. No smoking Inside Home. This Home is NOT managed by a Property Manager. Vacant, Alarm Activated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive have any available units?
8390 W PONTIAC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive have?
Some of 8390 W PONTIAC Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8390 W PONTIAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8390 W PONTIAC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8390 W PONTIAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8390 W PONTIAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8390 W PONTIAC Drive offers parking.
Does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8390 W PONTIAC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive have a pool?
No, 8390 W PONTIAC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 8390 W PONTIAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8390 W PONTIAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8390 W PONTIAC Drive has units with dishwashers.
