SUNRISE AT DESERT MOUNTAIN - THIS GATED COMMUNITY HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WALLS AND CEILINGS. KITCHEN AND BATH CABINETS FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. SOME NEW BLINDS. CEILING FANS AND BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. EAT IN KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES AND ISLAND, INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. DESERT FRONT AND BACK FOR EASY CARE. COMMUNITY POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOL.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5166834)