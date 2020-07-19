All apartments in Peoria
8372 W MELINDA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8372 W MELINDA Lane

8372 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8372 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
You don't want to miss this one! Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom in gated community! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops. The master suite features a large bathroom with dual sink vanity and his and her walk-in closets. Inside laundry room with sink and washer/dryer hookups. Upgraded tile and fixtures through out, putting green in backyard, sparkling community pool, 2 car garage, and much more! No pets please. Tenant must provide their own fridge, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8372 W MELINDA Lane have any available units?
8372 W MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8372 W MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 8372 W MELINDA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8372 W MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8372 W MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8372 W MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8372 W MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8372 W MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8372 W MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 8372 W MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8372 W MELINDA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8372 W MELINDA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8372 W MELINDA Lane has a pool.
Does 8372 W MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 8372 W MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8372 W MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8372 W MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
