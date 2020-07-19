8372 W MELINDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green garage

You don't want to miss this one! Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom in gated community! Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops. The master suite features a large bathroom with dual sink vanity and his and her walk-in closets. Inside laundry room with sink and washer/dryer hookups. Upgraded tile and fixtures through out, putting green in backyard, sparkling community pool, 2 car garage, and much more! No pets please. Tenant must provide their own fridge, washer & dryer.