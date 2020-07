Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Super clean 2 bedroom home in Westbrook Village. Front door opens to spacious living/ dining room. This home features neutral tile and laminate flooring, Plantation Shutters, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite countertops, and newer cabinets. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space, an island and a desk area. The garage has convenient storage cabinets attached. Westbrook Village is an age-restricted community with 2 Rec Centers, pools, golf and activities for all interests.