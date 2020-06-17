8242 W Melinda Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

SOLAR****Beautifully maintained 2,465 square foot home in the desirable Fletcher Heights neighborhood. Within minutes of Peoria School District's Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High School. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/office and loft (both could be converted into bedroom). Cozy family room with gas fireplace, formal living/dining. Split floor plan with large master bedroom, roomy walk in closet, full master bath w/ separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Neutral paint throughout makes this home feel warm and comfortable. The grassy backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio.*** $200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE**



Applications can be completed online at www.azrentalprofessionals.com **Realtors: Please email your Agency & W9 and notify me once your client has applied**