Peoria, AZ
8242 W Melinda Ln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

8242 W Melinda Ln

8242 West Melinda Lane · (602) 397-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8242 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2465 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
SOLAR****Beautifully maintained 2,465 square foot home in the desirable Fletcher Heights neighborhood. Within minutes of Peoria School District's Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High School. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a den/office and loft (both could be converted into bedroom). Cozy family room with gas fireplace, formal living/dining. Split floor plan with large master bedroom, roomy walk in closet, full master bath w/ separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Neutral paint throughout makes this home feel warm and comfortable. The grassy backyard is perfect for entertaining with a large covered patio.*** $200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE**

Applications can be completed online at www.azrentalprofessionals.com **Realtors: Please email your Agency & W9 and notify me once your client has applied**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8242 W Melinda Ln have any available units?
8242 W Melinda Ln has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8242 W Melinda Ln have?
Some of 8242 W Melinda Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8242 W Melinda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8242 W Melinda Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8242 W Melinda Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8242 W Melinda Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8242 W Melinda Ln offer parking?
No, 8242 W Melinda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8242 W Melinda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8242 W Melinda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8242 W Melinda Ln have a pool?
No, 8242 W Melinda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8242 W Melinda Ln have accessible units?
No, 8242 W Melinda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8242 W Melinda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8242 W Melinda Ln has units with dishwashers.
